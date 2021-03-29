Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Narrowly Avoid Thieves During Break-in at Los Angeles Home

✖

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were faced with a scary ordeal when their $3.4 million LA pad was broken into while they were at home. According to reports, the perpetrators broke in through a window in their home, but quickly left when they realized that the couple was at home at the time. However, they did manage to swipe the keys to one of Mendes' luxury vehicles -- a Mercedes G-Class SUV worth around six figures -- and drive away with the car.

According to TMZ, the police were called following the break-in, but not in time to prevent the theft. At this point in time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing with the LAPD. It is unclear whether Mendes or Cabello came in contact with the burglars.

Mendes and Cabello have been together since 2019 and have been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for the couple over the course of their relationship, drawing controversy for small things -- a social media post of Mendes kissing Cabello's foot -- and large -- documented cases of Cabello using racial slurs and sharing racist memes on Tumblr.

When the offending posts were uncovered in 2019, Cabello issued an apology for her past behavior. "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," she wrote in a lengthy, social media message. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

"I'm now 22, I'm an adult, and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the paint it carries in a way I wasn't before," she continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity... My heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate of divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that."

To her credit, Cabello put in the work, founding the Healing Justice Project in 2021 as "a partnership with the nonprofit Movement Voter Fund to provide grants to 10 BIPOC, LGBTQ+and youth-led organizations to cover six months worth of mental health support for their workers."

"A lot of activists don't have the time or resources to take care of themselves," Cabello told People. "When you're struggling or feeling burnout, it's hard to show up for other people. You have to heal yourself before you can heal the community."