Shakira Announces World Tour on Heels of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Want to relive Shakira‘s epic Super Bowl halftime performance over and over again? Soon you can, as the songstress prepares to go on a world tour in 2021, announced by Live Nation Monday. While no dates, cities or venues have been announced at this point, super fans can sign up to be verified by Ticketmaster before Feb. 16 to get first access for tickets.

“Next year, Shakira is planning to hit the road and she wants to make sure her fans have the first chance to get tickets for the tour. Register today for your chance to see Shakira play live near you!” according to Ticketmaster’s website.

The news of her world tour came just one day after the “She Wolf” artist took to the stage alongside Jennifer Lopez for the first halftime show ever co-headlined by Latin women. The performance was filled with nods to their respective heritages, with Shakira performing several traditional Colombian dances and paying respect to her Lebanese background with a zaghrouta, or ululation, that instantly went viral. Lopez, meanwhile, wore a massive feather coat with a U.S. flag on one side and on the other, the Puerto Rican flag. The two women also performed alongside guest artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who are of Colombian and Puerto Rican heritage, respectively.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” Shakira wrote on Instagram after the performance wrapped up. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

For the latest details on Shakira’s upcoming tour, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images