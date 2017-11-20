Selena Gomez Debuts Platinum Blond Hair at American Music Awards

Selena Gomez debuted a new look at tonight’s American Music Awards. She walked the red carpet with stunning platinum blond hair.

The new look will go with her performance at the AMAs, her first in over a year, notes E! News. The 25-year-old Gomez is expected to perform “Wolves” for the first time on television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gomez’s performance will also come just two months after her life-saving kidney transplant. Her friend, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to the “Same Old Love” singer.

“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” Gomez said on the Today Show last month. “And she volunteered and did it.”

“One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well,” Raisa told Today. “She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long.’ “

Gomez’s new album will be her first since 2015’s Revival. She’s also the reigning Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist at the AMAs, winning the award last year. She was also nominated for Artist of the Year, but lost to Ariana Grande.

The 2017 AMAs start at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.