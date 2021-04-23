Selena Gomez Follows Her Spiritual Tattoo With Blonde Transformation

✖

Selena Gomez showed off a new blonde hair color on Friday, casually describing it as a "new look." The change was unveiled a week after she got another tattoo, a small cross on her collarbone, which marked her 15th tattoo. These all come after the 28-year-old teased a shocking career move in a new Vogue interview. She hinted that her new EP, Revelación, might be her last release.

Gomez shared her hair transformation on the Instagram page for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she wrote in the caption. Fans jumped for joy in the comments section. "Didn’t even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!" one fan wrote. "I’m shaking now Selena is blonde," another wrote. Many proclaimed that "Blondelena" is back, referring to Gomez's brief blonde tenure about three years ago, notes E! News.

This was not the only big change for Gomez in recent days. Last week, New York tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy showed off Gomez's latest tattoo. She got a small cross tattooed on her collarbone. One fan speculates that this might be because Gomez was about to release a new single or album, but she already did that. In March, Gomez released Revelación, an EP of mostly Spanish-language songs. The release includes seven songs, featuring the singles "De Una Vez," "Baila Conmigo" and "Selfish Love."

Last month, Gomez told Vogue that Revelación could be her final music release. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she said. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" Gomez was particularly disappointed by the reception of "Lose You to Love Me," the lead single for her 2019 album Rare. The song, written about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, was an international hit and critically acclaimed, but Gomez said it still "wasn't enough" for some people.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," Gomez told Vogue. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Gomez also said she wants to give herself a "real shot" at acting again. She shot to fame on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and has starred in several movies and voices Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Gomez is set to star in In The Shadow of the Mountain as Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, the first openly gay woman to climb all Seven Summits.