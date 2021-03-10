Selena Gomez Offers Massive Update on Her Music Career, and Fans Won't Be Happy

✖

Selena Gomez just dropped a bomb on her fans when she admitted that she's considering retiring from music. During an interview with Vogue for their April issue, the actress revealed that she's seriously considering walking away; however, while she didn't confirm in the interview whether she was for sure or not, her new teaser she just released gives a strong indication she's on her way out. While she may want to walk away from music, she's not planning on saying goodbye to Hollywood necessarily, she would focus more on acting and producing instead.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she started to explain. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" She then explained how she felt her song "Lose You to Love Me," written about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, was some of her best work but that it still wasn't good enough for "some people."

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music." She then noted how she needed to "be careful" but clarified she's going to "give [herself] a real shot at acting."

The singer just released a quick teaser of her new song "Adios" from her EP Revelación that will drop on Friday, and in her caption, it sounds like she may be walking away from the music industry. "Te lo quería decir adiós. [Diamond emoji]," she wrote before translating it into English saying, "I wanted to tell you goodbye." Before she leaves, she felt she needed to put out an album that was in Spanish because that's what she's been promising her fans — which are mostly Latin she says — so that's precisely what she's doing with her new EP.

"This project is really a homage to my heritage. A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool," she explained. Since breaking into the music industry, she's put out three solo albums: Stars Dance; Revival, and Rare.