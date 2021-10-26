See Adam Levine’s Reaction to Stage Crasher Who Grabs Him

Adam Levine was not happy with a fan who decided to rush the stage and grab him during his show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl Sunday. The Maroon 5 frontman was performing “Sunday Morning” at AUDACY’s 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, which also featured performances from Coldplay, Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes, when a woman managed to make it on stage and try to hug him before being escorted off by security.

In a video of the incident, captured on TikTok by Luis Peñaloza, Levine can be seen shaking off the encounter physically before mouthing, “F—!” and continuing on with the performance. “Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday,” Peñaloza captioned the post. While one person in the comments accused the artist of losing sight of the fans with his reaction, another defended him: “A random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic … he acted the right way.”

Levine is no stranger to shaking off concert mishaps. Back in August, while opening Maroon 5’s first big hit, “She Will Be Loved,” the frontman accidentally forgot the lyrics, singing the second verse of the song instead of the first. When the crowd sang the correct lyrics loudly to remind him, Levine stopped the show to acknowledge he “f–ked up,” continuing in good spirits, “This next year will be the 20th anniversary of our first album, and I have not one time f–ked that up. And it’s funny because I didn’t even need to admit it, ’cause you guys came with me on the journey.”

Looking back on his musical career in a March interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Levine said it was sad to be part of what he felt was one of the only prominent bands at this point. “I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?” Levine said. “That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.” He continued that while there are “plenty of bands,” they “not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”