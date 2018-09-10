Ariana Grande’s Manager Scooter Braun Pays Tribute to Mac Miller: ‘Gone Way Too Soon’

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande’s manager, paid tribute to Mac Miller in an Instgram post on Saturday.

Braun is the manager behind some of the biggest names in entertainment today, including Grande — Miller’s ex-girlfriend. Braun, 37, posted a photo of Miller smiling as he spoke into a microphone. Braun pasted words over Miller’s white shirt in the photo with more in the caption below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This was a good man with a great heart,” he wrote. “He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy.”

“Always a kind heart,” he added. “You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac.”

As previously reported, Miller passed away on Friday, Sept. 7. He was discovered in his home in the San Fernando Valley just before noon and pronounced dead on the scene. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed, as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is waiting on the results of an autopsy, according to a report by The Blast. However, authorities suspect that the 26-year-old rapper suffered a drug overdose.

Braun is one of many celebrities to mourn Miller in a public forum. Miller dated Grande for at least a couple of years, and he touched countless other lives in the music industry. As his online eulogies showed, Miller had a knack for bringing talent together, lifting up his peers and showing a genuine love for the work of others even when he did not stand to benefit professionally.

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018



“THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS!” tweeted his frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt. “HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US. PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN.”

“If anything if u wanna do anything to memorialize bro just always stay open to evolving don’t be some jaded turd,” he added later. “Also therapy maybe?”

alrrrrrightttttt im outta here

if anything if u wanna do anything to memorialize bro just always stay open to evolving don’t b some jaded turd

also therapy maybe? thats another convo

love to all gang goodnight — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 8, 2018



In the early hours of Monday morning, Earl Sweatshirt returned to Twitter, noting that his grief for Miller had him revisiting some of the songs they had made together.

“Mac spirit allowing me to f— with my music [right now] and I’m THANKFUL.”

Mac spirit allowing me to fuck with my music rn and im THANKFUL — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 10, 2018



Another collaborator, Vince Staples, posted a photo of himself on stage with Miller on Instagram, captioning it with the hook to a song they had made together years before.

“I must’ve died and went to heaven… Currently in shock, it’ll hit me in a second. What’s your question? You need a blessing, right? Or you just wondering what heaven’s like,” Staples captioned a photo of the two on stage together. Miller had grumbled the lines between each verse in the song, titled simply “Heaven.”

“I’ll see you soon,” Staples added to the caption. “Thank you for everything… for all of this. I love you.”