Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger Requires ‘Heart Doctor When on Stage’ Following Surgery

Mick Jagger might look like Jumpin’ Jack Flash on the stage during the Rolling Stones’ latest tour, but a new report claims a cardiologist is always just off stage “just in case” anything happens. The 75-year-old only recently went back to complaining about how little satisfaction he gets after a heart-valve replacement in April.

Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood finally started the North American leg of their No Filter tour on June 21 at Chicago’s Soldier Field, where Jagger looked as energetic as he usually does. The Stones also performed in Chicago on June 25 and played in Ontario, Canada on Saturday night. Their next show is at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on July 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the tour now in full swing sources told The Daily Mail that insurance requirements mean the group needs a cardiologist in the wings “just in case” anything should happen to the irreplaceable frontman.

“There has always been a doctor on tour with the band – that’s a requirement of any major tour, particularly given the ages of the band members,” the source told the site. “But now Mick has undergone heart surgery, there is a cardiologist there too, just for him. The insurance company demands it just in case anything happens.”

After the surgery, Jagger went back to his fitness regiment, including working out with a trainer for two hours a day. He shared several videos on social media showing himself getting back to work to ease concerns about his health.

The source said Jagger has a special portable gym set up next to his hotel rooms and brings a private chef to cook organic food.

“Mick does free weights and has cardio machines. He supplements it with other exercises such as Pilates and boxing,” the source explained.

“Mick has always eaten clean but he’s on a low-sodium diet because of his issues,” the source continued. “He takes a handfuls of vitamins every day and has never looked or sounded better.”

The Stones kicked off their No Filter tour in Europe back in September 2017 and originally scheduled the North American leg for April to June 2019. However, the entire North American leg had to be rescheduled after Jagger and the group announced his doctors told him to hold off on performing until after the heart valve surgery. Thankfully, the surgery was a success.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger tweeted on April 5.

A source told The Sun doctors were “really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health,” adding, “His healthy eating has really helped with his recovery and he’s been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying down time with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself.”

The group recorded a new album, Blue & Lonesome, in 2016. In April, they released a new hits compilation, HONK.

Photo credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images