Rockstar Chips Tooth During Performance (Again)

Musician Sombr is heading to the dentist after chipping a tooth again during a performance.

The “My Body Isn’t Ready” hitmaker had his latest dental issue while on stage at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Nov. 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video of the performance, Sombr told the attendees about the situation with a noticeable lisp. “I’m so happy to inform all of you that Thombr has returned,” he jokingly declared.

The singer-songwriter further explained, “I was just going over to take a sip of my water bottle — it’s water, okay — and I bang it on my tooth, and I chip my tooth.”

“Make some noise for him,” he continued. “I’m really tough. Rock star.”

This isn’t the first time Sombr has experienced a dental emergency on stage. The rocker damaged a tooth while performing at Brooklyn Steel in New York City during his 2025 Late Nights & Young Romance Tour.

He told the crowd at that show it was the third time he had chipped a tooth.

“Let’s f—ing go. That means this is a good show,” Sombr stated during that show.

He also said that he wished the incident had occurred during a more upbeat song. “That would be so fun. That’s how much I love you, New York. That’s how much I love you. I chipped my tooth for you, and then they still tried to cancel me.”

Sombr’s next performance is on Nov. 7 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.