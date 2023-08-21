Rockstar Dropped on Head During Concert, Suffers Memory Loss

The guitarist was left in a neck brace after security dropped him on his head during Biohazard's performance in London this month.

Biohazard fans who attended the group's recent show at London's O2 Academy Islington may have ended the night with awesome memories, but guitarist Billy Bio has no memory of the concert at all. Bio, real name William Graziadei, suffered memory loss following a scary incident in which security dropped him on his head.

Video of the incident shared by a fan online showed the guitarist playing amid the crowd. Things took a scary turn, though, when Bio went to move over a barricade with the assistance of his security team, with the video showing him suddenly falling. Bio later revealed in a since-deleted tweet, per Lambgoat, that he "had an incredible time until security dropped me on my head." Thanking the London crowd "for an amazing show," Bio added that he had "no memory of tonight, just this video," which showed the fall. Bio also shared an image of himself in a neck brace.

Been a long time since I watched @biohazardDFL live. @billybiohazard took a few tumbles last night. pic.twitter.com/SmxAvXXQhp — Ket ૐ (@OnTheRoadToYou) August 18, 2023

Amid the terrifying mid-show accident, fans were quick to send Bio well wishes. Replying to his since-deleted tweet, one person wrote, "Get well soon and prayers for a speedy recovery." Another person wrote, "Holy s- dude! Hope recovery is a speedy one." A third person tweeted, "Ooh jeez! Didn't realise it was a serious injury... Get well soon."

"Thank you for the well wishes, I'm fine," Bio shared in a later post. "Last night in London, security dropped me while coming over the barricade from my patented BillyBio Shoulder Stand." Bio has not shared further updates about the incident, though he has continued to post to social media, with a recent tweet marking Biohazard's recent performance at Dynamo Metal Festival.

The incident came after the original lineup of Biohazard – Bio, bassist-vocalist Evan Seinfeld, guitarist Bobby Hambel, and drummer Danny Schuler – played their first show together in over a decade in June at the Jamey Jasta-resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest. It was announced in July that the group would support Megadeth on their round of upcoming dates as part of the band's Crush the World Tour. Biohazard will support Megadeth at the band's concerts in Grantville, Pennsylvania; Ledyard, Connecticut; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Windsor, Ontario; Plymouth, Indiana; Bloomington, Illinois; Fargo, North Dakota; Prior Lake, Minnesota; Pocatello, Indiana; and Reno, Nevada throughout September.