Rockstar Andrew Picouleau Dies After ‘Long Illness’

Andrew Picouleau of the ’70s/’80s rock band The Metronomes has died, according to a post on The Metronomes’ Facebook page from member Al Webb. No cause of death was clarified, only that the musician was dealing with “a long illness” before his passing.

“It is with deep sadness and profound heartbreak that we find ourselves posting the news that Andrew Picouleau, gifted bass player, musical creative and wonderful singer, passed away this week after a long illness,” Webb wrote. “Ash Wednesday and I have been making music with Andrew on and off for over 40 years. Every time we reassembled after our regular sabbaticals (20 years at one stage), the conversations instantly flowed, the ideas likewise. Whatever the musical result – and we had our moments! – the joy of creating something together with Ash and Andrew never diminished over that time. It’s hard to believe that we won’t be getting together again to pull something new out of the air again…it seemed like it would go on forever.”

“Andrew was (it pains me to talk about him in the past tense) one of the smartest, most amiable and intelligent individuals I’ve come across in my life. I always looked forward to the video hookups the three of us had. Three separate souls, but when we were in the same space, we just…well, blended.”

Webb closed his note with condolences to Picouleau’s family, and noted how “lucky” he felt to have known the late bassist.

“I know Ash is feeling this as painfully as I am. I feel deeply for Andrew’s family – Margaret, Robert and Claire – who will be struggling with this more than anyone,” Webb said. “All I can say is that I feel lucky to have had Andrew in my life.”

Another outfit that Picouleau contributed to, Garry Gray and Sacred Cowboys, also honored the departed rockstar online. The band wrote that “Andrew’s deft bass lines and eclectic songwriting skills were an integral part of the early Cowboys’ sound.”