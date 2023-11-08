Shannon Wilcox, 'NCIS' and 'Dallas' Actress, Dead at 80

Shannon Wilcox, a character actress who starred in 1984's Songwriter alongside Willie Nelson and also in NCIS and Dallas, has died. Wilcox passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 2, her daughter, actress-director Kelli Williams, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not disclosed. Wilcox was 80.

Born Mary Kay Wilcox in Ohio, Wilcox attended high school and college in Boulder, Colorado, before moving to Paris to become a dancer. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she began her career as an actress, making her onscreen debut on a 1976 episode of Starsky & Hutch. She went on to appear in guest roles on several series from the late '70s to '80s, including sitcoms Sirota's Court, Dog and Cat, Hawaii Five-O, Hart to Hart, Cagney & Lacey, Magnum, P.I., Remington Steele, and Buck James.

In 1981, Wilcox was among the inaugural group of actors and filmmakers invited by Sydney Pollack to study at the Sundance Institute. From 1987 through 1988, she portrayed the ex-wife of a Texas surgeon played by Dennis Weaver on the ABC drama Buck James. In the '90s, she landed a recurring role as Anita on Dallas, appearing in the Season 13 two-part finale and also on the first three episodes of Season 14. She also appeared on NCIS.

In total, Wilcox accumulated more than 75 credits during her 45-year screen career, appearing in titles like L.A. Law, Grey's Anatomy, Truth Be Told, The Resident, ER, and Matlock. On the big screen, Wilcox appeared in eight films for Gary Marshall, including Frankie and Johnny, Exit to Eden, Dear God, The Other Sister, Raising Helen, and The Princess Diaries and its sequel. Her other big screen credits include Runaway Bride, Seven, For the Boys, Legal Eagles, and The Karate Kid.

Her daughter said Wilcox "was quick to laugh, lit up every room she entered and loved traveling and making friends all over the world," adding that her mother "spoke French, Spanish and Italian. One of her greatest passions was dancing tango and salsa, which she continued to do beautifully well into her 70s. Her dance card was always full." Wilcox was married plastic surgeon to John Williams from 1965 until their divorce in 1984, and to Godfather actor and Emmy winner Alex Rocco from 2004 until his death in 2015. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her son, writer-producer Sean Doyle, and grandchildren Kiran, Sarame and Ravi. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor this month.