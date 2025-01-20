It’s always pretty questionable when an iconic band decides to return to touring without their original lineup. But when it comes to the Sex Pistols, it makes a bit of sense. According to ABC News out of Australia, the iconic punk band is returning with all of their original members except for the lead singer Johnny Rotten, real name John Lydon.

It’s safe to call Lydon a prickly pear at this point in the Sex Pistols story, so the band going on tour without him shouldn’t surprise many. Original member Glen Matlock spoke about the divide between Lydon and the punk band back in September in Newsweek.

“I left. I thought maybe my position was becoming untenable, but I didn’t think I was being backed up by Steve and Paul,” Matlock said, noting his original departure from the band. “And I walked. And I walked because there was something about John [Lydon]. Good though he was as a frontman and stuff, there was something about him I’ve never found—I’ve never found particularly sincere. And I think he’s been coming out as a Farage and Trump supporter has kind of proved me right.”

Matlock would return after Sid Vicious’ death in 1978. Lydon would return for a few revivals in the ’90s and 2000s, but his main focus has been Public Image Ltd since leaving the punk icons.

The band will be billed as Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, announcing five concerts around Australia with guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook, and bassist Matlock. Frank Carter is a singer-songwriter best known for his time in the band Gallows and his eponymous band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. It is the first time the band has been in Australia for over 30 years.

“Anyway, I think I’ve had the last laugh because [the Sex Pistols] have actually been doing some shows without John, with a different singer, and it’s been going down great and we were playing last night and just played around the country,” Matlock continued. “It looks like the world is going to be our oyster next year. So, you know, I’m fortunate that I do lots of things.”

Will the relationship with Lydon ever fully thaw? Not likely. “I haven’t spoke to him in years,” Jones said on a podcast in 2024. “2008 was the last time I spoke to him, we did 30 shows around Europe.”

Tickets for the Aussie shows go on sale on January 23, with the concerts starting in April. And from the sounds of it, fans can expect the band to add more dates in other countries as the year proceeds.