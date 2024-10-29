Rock Band to Reunite 20 Years After Breakup: Million Dead Plot 2025 Concerts

Two decades after playing their final gig in 2005, Million Dead is hitting the road together again. All five members of the London post-hardcore group – Cameron Dean, Julia Ruzicka, Ben Dawson, Tom Fowler, and Frank Turner – are set to reunite for a string of shows 20 years after they split, Turner confirmed on social media.

“In September 2005, the band Million Dead came to an end after playing their last show in Southampton. In March 2024, we all met up for a beer and realised we couldn’t really remember why we broke up,” Turner said. “So in 2025, to mark our 20th anniversary, all five members are going to be coming back together to play a handful of shows. We’re pretty excited, we hope you are too. See you next year.”

Million Dead was founded by Dean and Ruzicka in 2000, with Dawson and Turner completing the group. After Dean left the group in 2004 and Fowler replaced him, and following the release of their second album, Harmony No Harmony, Million Dead announced in 2005 that they were splitting due to “irreconcilable differences within the band.”

“Million Dead are breaking up. After four years and two albums, we have mutually decided that this is the best thing to do,” the group said at the time. “Irreconcilable differences within the band mean that it would be impossible to continue and anyway, we’d rather leave a good-looking corpse. Our reasons are personal and assured.”

At the time, the group also hinted at a possible reunion in the future, adding, “you will no doubt be hearing from some or all of us again at some point in the future.” However, while many of the group’s members went on to enjoy solo careers – Turner has released 10 solo albums – Million Dead was largely quiet until a new Instagram account for the band launched earlier in October. The account shared several cryptic posts, spurring rumors of a reunion before Turner confirmed the news on Oct. 23.

At this time, details for the upcoming shows haven’t been released. Million Dead did announce that they will perform at the 2000trees music festival in Withington, near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, in July 2025. Further shows haven’t been announced.

News of the reunion, which also comes just a month after Turner’s wife, Jessica Guise, announced that their marriage was “over,” sparked plenty of excited reactions from fans. Commenting on Turner’s announcement, one person wrote, “Brilliant! Harmony No Harmony is still regularly top of my driving CD playlist.” Somebody else declared, “This is bigger than Oasis.” A third fan commented, “Never thought we’d see the day. Get your claws ready everybody.”