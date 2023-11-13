My Chemical Romance to Play 'The Black Parade' in Full at Major Music Festival

My Chemical Romance is putting on a special performance at the When We Were Young music festival in 2024. On Monday, the festival organizers announced the full lineup for next year's show, including over 50 full album live performances. At the top of the list is My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade from start to finish.

When We Were Young 2023 was less than a month ago, but the festival organizers are on top of their game as the 2024 lineup is already set. Monday's announcement included the date – Oct. 19, 2024 – and the time that ticket presale begins – Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET. It looks like the big event this. time around will be full album performances, with several bands playing their most-beloved records all the way through as they were recorded. In the case of My Chemical Romance, it's no surprise that The Black Parade is their choice. The album helped define its era in music and pop culture as a whole.

Other big headliners at this show include Dashboard Confessional playing Dusk and Summer, Simple Plan playing No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls and Chiodos playing All's Well That Ends Well, to name a few. Notably, Fall Out Boy is on the list but does not yet have an album specified, so they may be playing a more conventional set. The same is true for L.S. Dunes.

When We Were Young began in 2017, but it took its more permanent form in 2022 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada. The festival draws millennials and fans of alternative rock released in the early 2000s, though it casts a wide net in terms of subgenres. The 2023 festival had some of the biggest names yet with Blink-182 and Green Day headlining.

My Chemical Romance performed in 2022 but missed this year's festival. The band reunited for a tour in 2022, releasing a new song called "The Foundations of Decay." So far, the stand-alone song has not been attached to any plans for an album or an EP. The band officially has four studio albums, two live albums, six EPs and three compilation albums. For many fans, The Black Parade is their most iconic release. The standard edition features 14 songs counting the hidden track "Blood," but the band also released B-sides and deluxe editions later on. It's unclear what the set list for this nostalgia-driven performance will look like.

When We Were Young 2024 tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 2023 at 1 p.m. ET on the festival's website. The festival itself will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 2024. The Black Parade is streaming now on most major music apps.