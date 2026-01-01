Rock Band Covered $35,000 in Bar Tabs After Sudden Concert Cancellation

One Australian rock band picked up the bar tab of all their fans after they were forced to cancel a free show over safety concerns.

Amyl & the Sniffers were set to perform at the Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The band, which is named after the drug amyl nitrate (also known as poppers), is wildly popular down under—which led to the venue being packed almost instantly.

Just minutes before the band was set to go on, organizers cancelled the concert out of an abundance of caution for the venue. According to Blunt Mag, the crowd started getting rowdy before the band went on, with the crowd “pushing heavily against the barricades and security struggled to contain the movement.” The band posted a statement on their Instagram story shortly after.

“At Fed Square and fuming – ready to go!,” the band wrote. “We are so sorry the show is cancelled due to the event not organizing the proper security and barriers and the barriers being broken in has made them deem it unsafe to play. We are fuming and shattered and so so so so so so so so sorry!!! F–k c–t.”

To make up for the show’s cancellation, the band opened a $5,000 bar tab at seven different bars across the city and posted a video announcing it on Instagram.

“Have a drink on us, in AC/DC fashion,” said Amy Taylor, the band’s frontwoman. “Just have some fun tonight.”

The band updated the post shortly after to read: “If [you’re] reading this, the bar tabs are long spent.”