Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Hospitalized in Phoenix: Latest Update on Steve Hackett

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is on the mend after being rushed to the hospital before a scheduled performance in Phoenix. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 74-year-old was set for the continuation of his Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour, when he was hospitalized.

Hello everyone, I’m so sorry for the scare. I’d hoped to power through the Phoenix show but I had a bronchial infection... Posted by Steve Hackett on Sunday, April 14, 2024

The guitarist updated fans with a note on Facebook, including a photo of himself in the hospital. "Hello everyone, I'm so sorry for the scare," Hackett wrote. "I'd hoped to power through the Phoenix show, but I had a bronchial infection and a last-minute adverse reaction to medication. Consequently, the medics took me to hospital. I am now recovering and glad to be feeling OK. I was very sad to miss the show and I will return to play in Phoenix as soon as possible. My thanks to you all for your understanding and support. With warmest wishes, Steve."

The tour is likely a boon for Genesis fans, as Hackett was playing the entire Foxtrot album during the tour. Promoter Danny Zelisko Presents is working to reschedule the show, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Hackett was with Genesis from 1971 until 1977, leaving to focus on his solo work after the departure of former lead singer Peter Gabriel. After his departure, the band took on a different direction under Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Nic Collins. The band from Hackett's era did reunite for Genesis: Together and Apart, a documentary for BBC, but he was critical of the project after it aired.

He was invited to the band's final concert in 2022, but was unable to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gabriel was in attendance but didn't perform with the band.