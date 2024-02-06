Rob Zombie Ends 18-Year Partnership in Surprise Move

In a surprise move, Rob Zombie has ended an 18-year musical partnership. Blabbermouth reports that the iconic rock star has parted ways with bassist Matt Montgomery, a.k.a. Piggy D. Montgomery had been playing with Zombie since 2006.

"Dear Friends. My time with Zombie has come to an end. It was an honor to entertain you for the last 18 years," Montgomery wrote in a message to fans. "I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles." Notably, Zombie has since announced that he has been rejoined by previous bass player Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, who left Zombie's band in 2006 to play with Ozzy Osbourne's band.

Prior to playing with Zombie, Montgomery played with former Zombie guitarist John 5, as well as shock-rocker Wednesday 13. He would go on to play on all of Zombie's projects from 2007 through 2021: Zombie Live (2007), Hellbilly Deluxe 2: Noble Jackals, Penny Dreadfuls and the Systematic Dehumanization of Cool (2010), Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor (2013), Spookshow International Live (2015), The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser (2016), and The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021). He is also a member of witchy hard rock band The Haxans, who released their sophomore album, The Dead and Restless, in 2023.