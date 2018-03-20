Rita Ora Brightens California Sunset With Bikini Instagram Snap

Rita Ora brightened up Instagram with a skin-baring beach photo on Monday, showing off her toned tummy and legs.

The 27-year-old Brit laid on a huge rock overlooking the Pacific Ocean, posing in skin-toned Tezenies underwear while visiting Big Sur in California.

“Yep leave me here…until I start freezing to death but until then I’m good lol,” she wrote, adding, “Thanks Big Sur for having me.”

Fans took to the comment section to leave compliments, including one from Paris Hilton, who left a heart eyes emoji next to a fire emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing!” one fan wrote.

“WHAT A BEAUTY,” someone else said.

“Goddess,” another person said.

The “Anywhere” singer was in town following last week’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, where she had flown straight into from Dubai.

The world traveler frequently poses in Tezenies underwear as a brand ambassador of the company’s undies and other apparel like bras and leggings.

Earlier this year, she showed off some dance moves and her chiseled abs at the same time while twirling for her Instagram story in a matching pair of glittery underwear.

She paired the white top and bottoms combo with a pair of white above-the-knee boots and an oversized white jacket.

In a caption on the video, Ora wrote, “I am FEELING myself!!!!”

She shot and posted the video from Hong Kong, where she was putting on a concert.

The America’s Next Top Model host has clearly been hitting the gym, as proven by her fit photos on social media. Ora told Entertainment Tonight last year that while she’s dominating the ANTM spotlight, she has no intention of trying to fill Tyra Banks’ shoes.

“[Tyra] is so supportive. She is the queen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This was never filling anyone’s shoes — this was a taking her legacy and really making it our own with a new panel.”

Ora recently stirred up some trouble when she posted a “date night” photo with UFC fighter Conor McGregor in December. While some didn’t see the big deal in the two getting close and posing for the camera, others pointed out that McGregor was dating Dee Devlin, who is also his son’s mother.

Others didn’t take the tweet so seriously, as one person said, “Rita ora and mcgregor date night saga is hilarious 1) he aint married 2) if he was cheating it wouldn’t be put up all over social media[.] she was either messing or they were talking business.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @ritaora