Rita Ora Fights Tears During Liam Payne Tribute at MTV European Music Awards

Liam Payne’s peers are still mourning his tragic loss. Rita Ora paid tribute to the late ONe Direction star during MTV’s European Music Awards, barely containing herself as she reflected on her time with the singer. Ora took the stage during a break and put the spotlight on Payne, who died after a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina last month.

Ora notes that everyone involved in the award show was dedicated to honoring Payne, an international superstar, and her personal friend. She reflected on his kindness during her eulogy, speaking about his big heart and selfless nature. Ora also asked the audience for a moment of silence in his memorandum. This isn’t the first time she spoke about his passing. Just days after his death, Ora broke down mid-show forcing the audience at her show to finish a song she and Payne collaborated on.

Payne’s death investigation is ongoing. Authorities have ruled out suicide, though hotel staffers reported him acting erratically and seemingly high and drunk in the days and hours leading up tp his death. Drugs, including pink cocaine, were found in his system, per an autopsy report.

Three people have been charged in connection to his death, including one hotel employee who allegedly gave him the drugs.

Authorities say the singer was likely already unconscious when he fell from a third-floor balcony of his hotel. Prosecutors say they have examined more than 800 hours of video footage from security cameras in the hotel and on public roads. They’ve also said they’ve received statements from family and friends about his life and struggles. He’d openly admitted that he struggled with drugs and alcohol over the years.

As far as the findings thus far, the prosecutor’s office reported the investigation was “illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

As for the hotel staffers’ involvement, the report notes, “the person who accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires,” and that were charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death.”