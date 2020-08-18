'RIP Eminem' Trends, and Fans Freak Out
Eminem's fans' hearts dropped on Tuesday afternoon when the hashtag for "RIP Eminem" trending on Twitter. Have no fear; the 47-year-old rapper is safe and sound. As far as anyone knows, Eminem is alive and well, and this trend is a simple social media hoax.
While the origins of the trend are unclear, it falls in line with recent Twitter trends where "RIP" and a celebrity's name trends. Sometimes it trends when a personality does something inappropriate, and sometimes it's just done as a silly hoax. This Eminem trending topic seems to be the latter, with some Twitter accounts posting mournful messages alongside photos of celebrities with blonde or white hair, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Mike Pence. However, the "Without Me" and "Lose Yourself" rapper's fans took to the hashtag to freak out. Many saw the hashtag trending and thought the worst, only to learn he was fine. Scroll through to see some of those fans' reactions.
Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time pic.twitter.com/GCdW8ddMhb— MoThaGod (@MoThaGod1) August 18, 2020
saw #ripeminem and damn near had a fucking emotional breakdown pic.twitter.com/UpdfOIIVtl— 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝑫𝒖𝒌𝒆 Kᑕ (@Y0KE_) August 18, 2020
Who got #ripeminem trending? Y'all can go straight to hell!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Z7RhW6VfL— Andrew Stow (@andrew_stow) August 18, 2020
Stop playing with my emotions #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/je7IiUF8KC— It Wasn’t me (in shaggy’s voice) (@if_only_1) August 18, 2020
#ripeminem— Axtion Am (@Axtion_Am) August 18, 2020
Me & my homies making sure Eminem is safe & sound pic.twitter.com/04U5gSwns9
BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT’S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN BUT IT’S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN— JoJo⁷❂#BLM (@jojosuniverze) August 18, 2020
#ripeminem pic.twitter.com/NzUrhGFA5c
Y’all gotta chill with the #RipEminem...a nigga heart dropped like a mf 🤦🏽♂️— NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) August 18, 2020
Me checking twitter to make sure Eminem is okay #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/Mr9geL7TT1— Seth (@SethShaffer) August 18, 2020