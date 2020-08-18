'RIP Eminem' Trends, and Fans Freak Out

Eminem's fans' hearts dropped on Tuesday afternoon when the hashtag for "RIP Eminem" trending on Twitter. Have no fear; the 47-year-old rapper is safe and sound. As far as anyone knows, Eminem is alive and well, and this trend is a simple social media hoax.

While the origins of the trend are unclear, it falls in line with recent Twitter trends where "RIP" and a celebrity's name trends. Sometimes it trends when a personality does something inappropriate, and sometimes it's just done as a silly hoax. This Eminem trending topic seems to be the latter, with some Twitter accounts posting mournful messages alongside photos of celebrities with blonde or white hair, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Mike Pence. However, the "Without Me" and "Lose Yourself" rapper's fans took to the hashtag to freak out. Many saw the hashtag trending and thought the worst, only to learn he was fine. Scroll through to see some of those fans' reactions.