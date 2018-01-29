Rihanna Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Wild Thoughts’ Grammys Performance

Rihanna was tearing up the dance floor at Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards — so much so that she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage.

The 29-year-old Barbadian singer took the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to perform their hit “Wild Thoughts” after she won her ninth Grammy earlier in the night for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

She wore a strappy pink dress featuring sparkly rhinestones and a flirty fringed hem along her legs during the performance. As she danced the South African Gwara Gwara dance, the low-cut dress almost revealed more than she originally planned.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to both praise Rihanna and make comical memes out of her intense performance.

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy winner after Sunday’s award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration “Loyalty” with Lamar. She previously won in that category for “The Monster” in 2014; “All The Lights” in 2011; “Run This Town” in 2009; and “Umbrella” in 2007.

She also picked up wins for Best Rap Song for “Run This Town” in 2009; Best Dance Recording for “Only Girl (In The World)” in 2010; Best Short Form Music Video for “We Found Love” in 2012 and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Unapologetic in 2013.

Rihanna and Lamar heaped praise on each other during their speeches.

Lamar spoke first, making sure to put aside a thank you to the “fans out there” of his work. As he wrapped up, he turned to his collaborator, who was standing behind him and said: “Hey, Rihanna, what’s up, man?”

“Hey!” Rihanna said with a smile.

“She came through and gassed me on that record, gassed me on my own song and whatnot, man,” Lamar said. Holding up his trophy, the 30-year-old rapper proclaimed: “This record really belongs to her, real talk, so yeah.”

Rihanna took the mic and said, “Thank you, Kendrick, for giving me this incredible opportunity for being on such a great record. I love this record and I’m honored to do this with you. Congrats. You’ve earned this, man.”

Pink also sang Rihanna’s praises after her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, was able to meet the “Wild Thoughts” collaborator.

“Willow met her idol tonight [Rihanna],” Pink wrote, in part, in a lengthy post about the night’s festivities. She also shared photos of Rihanna and Willow, which you can see here.

