Ricky Martin Teases Possible Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, they may be joined by the “King of Latin Pop” himself, Ricky Martin. The Puerto Rican singer, who is set co-host of the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, teased a possible cameo during the upcoming February game in Miami, Florida when speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be very special. I will be watching. I will be watching,” Martin told the outlet before teasing, “Maybe I’ll fly to Miami.”

“Maybe…I’ll be there. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens,” he continued. “But it’s really nice when you can, you know, mix such a powerful event with sports, it’s a very beautiful…and cultural event as well. And now the fact that they’re opening the doors to Latin sounds to be part of the celebration, it’s something that I’m having a really, really good time with.”

When pressed on his comments, Martin played coy.

“What are you coming from? What do you know that I don’t know? Is there something I don’t, am I missing something? …I don’t know, let’s see what happens,” he said. “In the meantime, I know Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will do amazing.”

News that Lopez and Shakira, both of whom have scored international hits in both English and Spanish, would be the halftime performers was confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 26. Although details of the show are being kept under wraps, both performers haven’t shied away from dropping teases, with Lopez previously promising that the show would be “an explosion of fun and energy!”

One thing is certain, though, both Lopez and Shakira are proud to be representing the Latinx community.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” Shakira said when speaking with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show in October. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first Super Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.