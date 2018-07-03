Richard Swift Tributes Led by The Black Keys Frontman Dan Auerbach

The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach has posted tribute to his fallen bandmate Richard Swift, inciting a wave of messages memorializing the former Shins and Arcs musician.

In a post on Instagram, Auerbach shared a photo of himself and Swift, adding a heartfelt tribute in the caption.

“Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know,” Auerbach wrote. “He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.”

The two men played music together in both The Arcs, as well as The Black Keys. Swift was a touring bass player and backup vocalist for the latter.

Many of Swift’s fans have commented on Auerbach’s post, with one saying that he was “such a talented and inspiring musician.”

“I am completely devastated. I was always so thankful and so happy to be buds with Swifty. He was one of the kindest people I knew. When I was in college, he took the time to do a phone interview with me for my FM radio show and we had a great time,” someone else wrote. “I am lost for words beyond this. RIP, my friend. The world is going to miss you so much.”

“I didn’t know Richard personally but strictly from a fan perspective this man was special,” another fan commented. “He was responsible for some music that has changed my life. His passion and ear for music was far beyond anyone else’s.”

Many of Swift’s other peers have also taken to social media to memorialize the musician as well.

Richard Swift was the most talented person I’ve ever met, some impossible amalgamation of Harry Nilsson, Paul McCartney, and Levon Helm, beyond soulful on any instrument he picked up, and a writer of hilarious, heartbreaking, funky, psychedelic songs. — Dave Depper (@davedepper) July 3, 2018

“Richard Swift was a singularly talented musician and producer; his illness and death reveal how fragile everything really is,” tweeted Okkervil River. “Love and support to his friends & his family & all those he made beautiful music with.”

We’ve just heard that our dear friend Richard Swift, one of the coolest and kindest blokes and the most extraordinary musician is seriously ill in Texas and uninsured. 1/2 — elbow (@Elbow) June 26, 2018

“R.I.P. to Richard Swift. His records are incredible and his stretch of albums with Damien Jurado were a huge influences on the start of this band,” said eclectic-folk band Fragile Canyons He had an unbelievable ear for sound. What a huge loss to the world.”

Richard Swift was @JessieBaylin musical soul mate and could not have been a kinder soul. There will always be a special place in our hearts and memories for the one and only Walt Wolfman. RIP Swifty — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) July 3, 2018

As has been reported, Swift died on Tuesday after suffering an unidentified “life-threatening condition.” He was 41.