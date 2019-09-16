Ric Ocasek’s Widow Paulina Porizkova Speaks out Following The Cars Singer’s Shocking Death

Paulina Porizkova, the widow of The Cars singer and guitarist Ric Ocasek, broke her silence on her husband’s death in an Instagram statement on Monday. She detailed his last moments, revealing that Ocasek recently underwent surgery and was recuperating at home at the time of his death. Porizkova found Ocasek unresponsive at his New York home on Sunday, and he was declared dead at the scene.

“Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together,” the statement read. “I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he peacefully passed on.”

Porizkova continued, “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and completely unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”

The Instagram post also included a statement from Ocasek’s sons and his final drawing. The drawing read, “Keep on laughin’. It is what it is.”

“From Ric’s sons: Our dad was a prolific doodler. His passing was sudden, unexpected, and beyond heartbreaking,” the statement read. “Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much.”

Porizkova’s first post after Ocasek’s death showed flowers in front of his doorstep. “Thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

Ocasek, 75, was reportedly found in his bed and unresponsive by police after receiving a 911 call after 4 p.m. Sunday. No cause of death has been determined, but Page Six reported he died of natural causes.

The last known photos of Ocasek were taken in March, when the rocker went to Miami with Oliver, 21.

Ocasek and Poritzkova married in 1989. Last year, the couple announced their separation, but they did appear together at The Cars’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Ocasek was the main songwriter for The Cars. The group’s hits include “Good Times Roll,” “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.” He also recorded several solo albums, and produced albums for other groups, including Weezer.

