Revered Musician Dies of Stroke Complications: Bob Kuban Was 84

Robert “Bob” Kuban, the St. Louis-based musician best known for his 1966 hit “The Cheater,” has died. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer passed away “peacefully” surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 20 following complications from a stroke, his family announced. He was 84.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Bob Kuban, a St. Louis musical legend who entertained generations of St. Louisans,” his family said. “Bob died peacefully in his sleep following complications from a stroke. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. We encourage those impacted by Bob and his musical legacy to share their memories.”

Born August 19, 1940, Kuban got his start in music at the age of nine when Chuck Berry visited his school and asked if anyone could play drums. Kuban’s friends volunteered him, and despite having never touched the instrument before, he played for 10 minutes. Berry went on to help launch Kuban’s career, which spanned decades and saw him perform with musicians like Berry, Ike and Tina Turner, Little Richard, The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, and more.

Kuban’s star rose further when, in 1966, he and his eight-piece band, Bob Kuban and the In-Men, released their song “The Cheater.” The song was a certified hit, climbing to No. 12 on Billboard charts. The song also became a No. 1 hit and Australia. As the song rose in popularity, the band appeared on American Bandstand with Dick Clark, and the Rock &

Roll Hall of Fame eventually honored Kuban and his hit as part of their permanent exhibit of One Hit Wonders.

“I don’t regard it as a put down because I say I would rather have one hit than no hits,” Kuban said when asked if he considered the distinction an insult. “I would rather be a one-hit wonder than a no-hit wonder. There’s a million groups out there that are no-hit wonders. That sort of shuts ’em up right there.”

Kuban scored two more Top 100 hits during his career – “The Teaser,” which peaked at No. 70, and a remake of the Lennon– McCartney song “Drive My Car,” which made it to No. 83.

In addition to bringing his music to the stage, Kuban also was the band director at Bishop DuBorg High School. Reflecting on his career soaring at the same time he took on the role, Kuban once said, “the kids were all knocked out by the fact I had a Top 40 hit song, and here it’s their band teacher. Stop and think about it: Band teachers in Rock ‘n’ Roll, that was kind of unheard of. I was sort of blazing the trail and then to come out with a hit record to boot. … It was all new.”

Kuban is survived by his family and friends, including his sister Madonna “Donna” Kuban and several great-grandchildren.