Red Hot Chili Peppers Movie in the Works

From Elton John to Bob Marley to Queen and N.W.A., music biopics are all the rage. Now, a movie about the life of Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is in the works, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Universal Pictures has optioned rights to Kiedis' book, Scar Tissue, a New York Times bestselling memoir about his life.

The book very candidly details the Red Hot Chili Peppers vocalist's life with the band, as well as his unconventional upbringing in the punk music scene of the '70s and '80s. A big part of this was his relationship with his father — struggling actor John Michael Kiedis, known by his stage name Blackie Dammett — who was also a drug dealer, which led to Keidis trying drugs like marijuana and heroin in her early teen years.

There are not too many current details on the in-development film, but Deadline reports that it's being produced by Brian Grazer through Imagine Entertainment, with Kiedis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' manager Guy Oseary also producing.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers formed in L.A. in the early '80s. They have since gone on to tour the globe several times over and have released 13 studio albums. The current lineup is Kiedis on vocals, Flea on bass, Chad Smith on drums, and John Frusciante on guitar. Among the band's many achievements are a total of six Grammy Award wins, as well as 10 MTV Video Music Awards trophies.