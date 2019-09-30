Reba McEntire Teases Trailer for Upcoming ‘Spies in Disguise’ Animated Film With Will Smith

We already knew Reba McEntire was appearing in the upcoming Spies in Disguise animated film, opposite Will Smith, but she is now teasing a trailer of the upcoming film, scheduled for a Christmas Day release. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has not yet revealed her role in the film, but she can be heard narrating the scenes shared in the trailer.

“You might recognize a familiar voice in the new [Spies in Disguise] trailer!!!” McEntire posted.

Spies in Disguise, which will also star Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and more, is only one of many acting roles McEntire has taken on over the years. In addition to her beloved sitcom, appropriately called Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007, she has also appeared in several films over the years, including Tremors, The Little Rascals, Charlotte’s Web, and more. In 2018, McEntire also voiced the character of Etta in the film, The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.

McEntire is also moving full-speed ahead with her country music career. The 64-year-old, who released her 33rd studio album earlier this year, Stronger Than the Truth, will be honored later this year with the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

“I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun!” McEntire said in a statement about the accolade. “For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of A Lifetime is pretty special.”

McEntire will also be on hand at the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards, where she, along with Dolly Parton, will help Carrie Underwood host the annual ceremony.

“Can’t wait to join [Carrie Underwood] and [Dolly Parton] at this year’s #CMAawards!!!” McEntire posted.

Chances are, McEntire still has a lot of things she plans on doing, and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Well, I’ve got the attention span of a 2-year-old, so I have to keep reinventing myself, so I can keep my attention going,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “I love what I’m doing. I love my job. I never get bored, and it’s fun. I love the entertainment business. I love to be entertained, so therefore, when I go entertain folks, I put my heart and soul into it.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

