Reba McEntire Shows off Her New Beau on Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Country music legend Reba McEntire turned heads at Sunday’s Grammy Awards when she showed up with a hot new item — her new boyfriend Anthony Lasuzzo.

“We’ve been having fun!” McEntire said in an Instagram interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been to three plays here in New York, just enjoying it tremendously.”

“We like to have fun whether it’s the mountains or New York City,” McEntire added.

The two made their relationship Instagram official back on Dec. 21.

“Skeeter took Marti and me hiking 24 miles in 4 days!! Loved it!!!” McEntrie posted with a photo of the two in the mountains.

McEntire made headlines earlier this week when she was announced as the first female version of the KFC mascot “The Colonel.” Her first in a series of advertisements featured her performing in the iconic outfit.

The country legend has been previously married twice. First in 1976, when she married steer wrestling champion, which ended in 1986. She then married guitar player Narvel Blackenstock in 1989, and the two stayed together until 2015.

McEntire is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.