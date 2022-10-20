Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."

Cox was charged with racketeering conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony, according to a 52-page indictment obtained by TMZ. WNYW-TV in New York reported that the rapper made his initial court appearance on the charges on Friday, Oct. 14, but did not enter a plea. Per the outlet, Cox told the judge he hired an attorney to represent him, but the lawyer was unable to make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Tsu Surf is looking at a different fight at the moment ... the renowned battle rapper was arrested in Jersey City Thursday after the feds indicted him over his alleged involvement with a criminal gang enterprise. https://t.co/LZ1j5AbqJk — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2022

The court appearance came just a day after U.S. marshals arrested the rapper in New Jersey on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the indictment, federal authorities allege Cox assisted in the shooting against a rival "Crips" gang member in March 2017 and also used his official Instagram page to coordinate an MMDA drug deal in April 2018. The rapper also allegedly had an illegal Beretta Px4 Storm .40 caliber firearm in July 2019 and later jokingly mourned law enforcement seizing the weapon on his Instagram account just a month later. In October 2020, prosecutors allege Cox was involved in an Instagram drug deal for marijuana.

Along with Cox, nine other people, all alleged members of SBG, were also indicted on racketeering charges. TMZ reports those persons, who were not named by the outlet, were charged with a number of other crimes, including carjacking, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and more. It is unclear when Cox is set to make his next court appearance.

The rapper's arrest follows the arrest of several other rappers on racketeering charges in recent months. In May, rapper Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses after he and 17 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang were charged in a sweeping December 2020 indictment. That same month, Young Thug was arrested for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. The rapper was among 28 people, including Gunna, connected to the YSL Records label charged with the crime.