Rapper Lul G Receives 21-Year Sentence in Manslaughter Case

Rapper Lul G has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The rapper was found guilty of manslaughter, dodging a murder charge, for the death of Rashied Flowers, a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in 2019. Lul G— real name George Harris—was arrested after the killing and eventually charged with first-degree murder. His charge was reduced after he agreed to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter. Complex Magazine reported that his hearing is scheduled for May 22 in Fairfield, California. His plea deal also helped him to avoid a life sentence as he previously had a felony conviction on his record.

Lul G was indicted after video footage showed him at the scene of the crime. Per Mercury News, a Ring.com camera on the five-bedroom home's front porch of the crime scene captured him walking toward the front door with a semi-automatic handgun visible as he walked into the home after two other men in the early evening hours of the murder.

In another clip, Flowers is seen entering the kitchen wounded, then walking to a chair and sitting down just before the murderers enter the kitchen from the garage. The shooting reportedly occurred in the garage. Another video captured from a camera at a nearby home showed people loading Flowers into a white Range Rover parked on the street in front of the home. Lul G was reportedly at the home to record a music video.

According to an online report, Lul G was arrested at a Holiday Inn Express in Las Vegas under the charge of "fugitive from another state." Flowers is said to have been a friend of Lul G's collaborators. Social media photos and videos showed Flowers in frequent interactions with the rap crew.

Lul G first gained notoriety as a part of SOB x RBE. They appeared on 2018's Black Panther: The Album, which was curated by rapper, Kendrick Lamar.