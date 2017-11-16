Rapper Lil Peep Dies at 21 of Suspected Overdose

Rapper Lil Peep has died at age 21, The Guardian confirmed via his U.K. representative.

The up-and-coming musician, real name Gustav Åhr, was reportedly taken to hospital following a suspected overdose, according to music manager Adam Grandmaison. Before his death, he posted a video on social media in which he said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances.

“I’m good, I’m not sick,” he said in the clip.

The New York Times reports that the rapper passed away Wednesday night in Tucson.

In a statement to The Guardian, Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, a company that worked with Åhr last year, said, “I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing…I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

Åhr had been making a name for himself in the industry over the past few years, releasing two mixtapes last year, Crybaby and Hellboy, and an album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1., in August.

The rapper previously told the Times that he had struggled with drug use and suicidal impulses in the past, and that his struggles helped him form a close bond with his fans.

“They tell me that it saved their lives,” he said of his fans’ reaction to his music. “They say that I stopped them from committing suicide, which is a beautiful thing.”

“It’s great for me to hear,” he continued. “It helps. It boosts me, because music saved my life as well.”

