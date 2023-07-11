Rapper Li Heat Murdered in 'Ambush Shooting'

Birmingham, Alabama-based rapper Li Heat has died more than a month after he was wounded in an ambush shooting. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday that the musician, real name Jerrmarius Deonta Sills, was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 7 at UAB Hospital, where he had been since the May 27 incident. He was 21.



Li Heat's passing comes six weeks after he was the victim of a shooting in the 1500 block of Avenue L. Police at the time said they received a call at around 5:15 p.m. about a shooting, per WVTM 13. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man on the sidewalk, later confirmed to be the rapper, who had been shot several times. The victim was rushed to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries by Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but Officer Truman Fitzgerald said, "based on the evidence, we do believe the victim was targeted." According to Fitzgerald, per AL.com, Li Heat was walking when multiple suspects approached him and opened fire on him. In total, more than 20 shots were fired, and Li Heat was struck multiple times. No arrests have been made in connection to the crime. Police have asked that anyone who was in the neighborhood and may have seen something or anyone with information about the shooting please call in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 205-254 7777.



The May 27 shooting marked the second shooting Li Heat was involved in. In July 2022, the rapper was wounded in a shooting that killed his friend, 21-year-old Maleyk Bryant. The incident occurred just before midnight, and officers who arrived at the scene discovered a vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle. Bryant unresponsive in the front seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Li Heat sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said more than 40 shots were fired in what they described as a targeted attack. No arrests were made.



Li Heat began recording music in December 2019 and has released four albums – 34000 Degreez, Heatin' Up, Heated, and Back From the Dead. He is known for tracks including "007", "Miami Heat," and "Straight In." He had more than 38,000 subscribers on YouTube, where his music video for "007" garnered 6.3 million views.