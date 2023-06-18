Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Passing out at Bar

Houston rapper Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, passed away on Saturday night at a Beaumont, Texas, hospital after passing out at leaving Pour 09 Bar. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, reported Fox 4 Beaumont. This news comes in the wake of reports early Sunday morning that Big Pokey had passed out mid-performance on stage after a video of him started circulating online. While it is unclear what caused Big Pokey to collapse during his show, many have taken the time to honor Big Pokey, who, in addition to his own music, has worked with DJ Screw, Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Mike Jones, Chamillionaire, and Paul Wall.

Rapper Bun B confirmed the passing of the rap legend on Instagram Sunday, June 18. "I wasn't ready for this," he wrote alongside an image of Big Pokey. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. "He'd pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven." "#RIPBIGPOKEY Sad day in the city," Slim Thug posted on Instagram. "Htown legend SUC HOF. Hardest Pit. Prayers to his family. Prayers to SUC."

Trae Tha Truth explained how he received a call about the rapper's death and how it left him feeling forlorn. "I sat and layed here Staring in tha dark," he wrote in an IG post. "All i could do is pray God Take you under his Wing… This shit Unreal… I Thank you For The Call a few weeks Ago & I Will Keep my Word… Love ya bro… You Always Remained Solid , You One Of Tha Greatest To Do It...#RIPBigPokey #SUC4Life.""This one hurt #RIPBIGPOKEY," King Kyle Lee wrote. "I went from being a fan to being on a song with you. I can't believe your last post is with me on it. The love you showed me was unmatched. Thank you for being so solid & an all around stand up individual. The hardest in the litter. Forever Sensi. DJ Paul also paid tribute to Big Pokey via Twitter, writing, "Mannn Big Pokey. This is Crazy! That Video Was Hard To Watch But Atleast You Was Doing What U Love Brother. #bigpokey."