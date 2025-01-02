Joe Budden has a court hearing soon after he was found nude on his neighbors ring camera footage outside of their place. TMZ reports the “Pump It Up” rapper was charged on December 4 in Edgewater, New Jersey for lewdness. Local police released a statement on December 30 after news broke online.

Per the release, officers were called to an apartment complex in the area at approximately 7:21 AM. The caller was alerted by their ring camera that someone was outside their home. When they checked, it was Budden standing outside in his birthday suit. Unfortunately, the neighbors say their two young daughters saw the footage. The podcast host attempted to enter a code into the resident’s door keypad several times before heading back to his apartment in the same building.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Budden has spoken openly about his issues with neighbors on his platform. He says he was kicked out of his apartment for continuing to record episodes of his podcast at the building. He’s also previously admitted to being a sleepwalker.

The former Love & Hip Hop star’s attorney, Nima Ameri, Esq, of Ameri Law Firm told TMZ: “Mr. Budden is saddened by Police Chief Martin’s press release. Mr. Budden has been waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed which include substantially more serious charges include possible felony charges against the persons behind these charges against him. The Chief has in our opinion sat on those but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself. Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing not inflaming disorderly person allegations.”

Ameri added: “The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest. A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief’s comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated. Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status.”