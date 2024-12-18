Rapper in Critical Condition: OG Maco’s Family Issues Statement

OG Maco is in “critical but stable condition” following a reported suicide attempt last week, his family shared in an official statement. The statement, released via the trap rap pioneer’s official socials Sunday, comes just days after TMZ first reported Thursday that the trap rap pioneer, real name Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was hospitalized due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition,” Maco’s family said. “He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.”

The family continued, “Please note, all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information. We thank you for your understanding, support, and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

TMZ first reported on Dec. 12 that police responded to a 911 call at around 10 a.m. local time after a neighbor heard a gun go off inside a home. The “U Guessed It” rap star was reportedly found unresponsive inside the home suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and rushed to the hospital.

The outlet reported the “all signs point to an apparent suicide attempt,” and Maco’s manager Poppa Perc later confirmed the report to AllHipHop. Amid mounting death rumors, Poppa Perc added that Maco was fighting for his life at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and said, “We need everyone’s prayers.”

In an update on Friday, Dec. 13, Poppa Perc said Maco was “in critical condition right now and they need to get him to a stable enough condition to work on him.”

The Atlanta-born rapper is considered to be a pioneer of trap rap. One of the legendary QC Records’ first breakout stars in the mid-2010s, Maco is best known for the 2014 hit “U Guessed It.” While he has released just a single album – 2021’s The God Of Rage, as well as numerous Eps – Poppa Perc had said that Maco was “about rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.