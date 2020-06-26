Hip Hop Fans Devastated After Rapper Huey Killed at 31
It's reported that rapper Huey has been killed at the age of 31, and hip-hop fans are devastated over the news. According to Fox 2 out of Missouri, the St. Louis-area lyricist — whose real name is Lawrence Franks — was shot on around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Huey was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after being arriving. Another victim was also reported, and is expected to survive. Huey leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.
Huey rose to stardom in the mid 2000s after signing to Jive Records. He released the hit single "Pop, Lock and Drop It" in 2006, which very quickly became a party anthem for the decade. That same year, he dropped his debut album, Notebook Paper. Huey had continued to put out music, and even released two singles in 2020, with the most recent being in April. His fans have been taking to social media to mourn his loss and express their sympathies. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
as a 00’s kid this hurts my soul. R.I.P. Huey 🤎🙏🏾— sage🌿 (@sagextrinity) June 26, 2020
oh man not him rest in peace to huey you will be missed— demarcus mitchell (@demaification) June 26, 2020
R.I.P Huey you always be remembered for that childhood classic 🙏— 🔫_YEEZY_BLASTA_🚀 (@JCostroff) June 26, 2020
aw damn man. gonna have to drop it once for the homie giving us that jam— Tom Colicchio Stan Account (@KiaJD) June 26, 2020
Rest in paradise.— Chalky Studebaker (@Miulz_) June 26, 2020
Damn. RIP the remix to that song still gets occasional spins— Who Better Than.... (@ThisIz_Drock) June 26, 2020
I may not have known em but I’m pretty sure he would’ve made a huge impact on the world rest on king your legacy remains alive in your music🙇🏽♂️🙏🏾— Mike.Has (@OsiahToby) June 26, 2020
Rest in peace man I remember his CD notebook paper like it was yesterday i rocked that shit when I graduated from school— MR MAN CAVE GAMER (@georgebrooks87) June 26, 2020
Damn that’s crazy. Notebook paper was heavily played by me when it came out..— Saintanomics (@CallMeMrASD) June 26, 2020
I hate this news. I liked Huey— Be PeaceMakerz©️ (@JaytonThaMac) June 26, 2020
That’s messed up 🙏🏾❤️ I grew up listening to that song— Jordan (@Mamaj1830) June 26, 2020
This shit getting ridiculous. The world is just filled with so much hate and death nowadays. May peace love and respect guide us all. R.I.P. Young Man. #loveallwholoveall 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿✌🏿— Nique (@seenitall757) June 26, 2020
for the sake of huey’s legacy, we just ask that saweetie leave pop lock and drop it a lone pic.twitter.com/4ccD5sRXTS— james (@phan1om_) June 26, 2020
This generation will never understand. RIP Huey. pic.twitter.com/JMhkZWqvit— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) June 26, 2020