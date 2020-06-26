Hip Hop Fans Devastated After Rapper Huey Killed at 31

It's reported that rapper Huey has been killed at the age of 31, and hip-hop fans are devastated over the news. According to Fox 2 out of Missouri, the St. Louis-area lyricist — whose real name is Lawrence Franks — was shot on around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Huey was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after being arriving. Another victim was also reported, and is expected to survive. Huey leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.

Huey rose to stardom in the mid 2000s after signing to Jive Records. He released the hit single "Pop, Lock and Drop It" in 2006, which very quickly became a party anthem for the decade. That same year, he dropped his debut album, Notebook Paper. Huey had continued to put out music, and even released two singles in 2020, with the most recent being in April. His fans have been taking to social media to mourn his loss and express their sympathies. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.