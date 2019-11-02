Rapper Famous Dex Suffers Seizure While Performing Onstage

Rapper Famous Dex suffered a seizure while performing at a clip in West Hollywood in the early morning hours Friday. A scary video of the scene shows Famous Dex being held by two men while he shakes. His representative said the rapper is now in “good spirits” and thanked fans for their concern.

Famous Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was performing at 1 OAK early Friday morning when witnesses said he fainted, reports TMZ. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said someone called to report another person was suffering a seizure at the club around 2 a.m. Although they arrived a few minutes later, an ambulance never took Famous Dex to a hospital.

People who were seen carrying Dex in the video came to his aid, but it is not clear if they were medically trained, TMZ notes. It is also not clear why they chose not to take him to a nearby hospital.

Moments after TMZ‘s initial report, a representative confirmed he suffered an epileptic seizure and was now recovering.

“We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night,” the statement read. “He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

The 26-year-old Dex is a Chicago-born rapper who released his first two mixtapes in 2015. He released his first album, Dex Meets Decter, in April 2018. He scored hits with the singles “Pick It Up,” featuring ASAP Rocky, and “Japan.” This year, he released “Fully Loaded” with Lil Gotit and “Proofread” with Wiz Khalifa.

This was not the first health scare for the rapper. Back in December 2018, Dex appeared to pass out during the middle of an Instagram Live stream. Dex told his fans he fell asleep during the video, but sources told TMZ at the time he was abusing opioids. Those close to the rapper said he wanted to get help after the incident.

Famous Dex has faced other controversies in the past. In October 2018, the University of California, Irvine allowed him to perform at its Shocktoberfest despite questions over a two-year-old security video appearing to show Dex chasing down a girlfriend and hitting her. During the event, Dex jumped into the crowd and the rest of the event was canceled after audience members pushed down security barriers.

“I just shut the show down. And it was all positive vibes,” Dex bragged online afterwards, reports the UCI school newspaper.

Two months later, Dex posted a video on Instagram showing him making racist jokes about an Indian American cashier at a gas station.

In April, Dex he was quitting lean and Xanax in a now-deleted Instagram post, reports Complex.

“I just wanna thank God,” Dex said in the video. “I don’t do xans, the lean. It’s over with, you know what I’m saying? God is good, God is great. I just wanna thank God for everything. I wanna thank my supporters. I wanna thank everyone for supporting me, everybody that knows me. God is so good. I’m relaxed, I’m chilling, I’m good . . . I’m doing it for me and my children. Get right. Dexter. Make the world get better.”

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images