Rapper Dirty Tay Accused of Shooting 3-Year-Old Boy in the Head

Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay allegedly shot at a toddler and father as they left a barbershop earlier this month, striking the toddler in the head. Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, was arrested on Aug. 19 during a traffic stop. Wright, 24, later denied the allegations.

The shooting happened on Aug. 3 outside the Off The Hook barbershop on Peters street, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The father and son were leaving as a Kia passed their car. The Kia's driver allegedly performed a U-turn after seeing them and pulled alongside their car on the passenger side, police said. The Kia driver pulled alongside the father's car and someone inside began firing at the intersection.

The father told police the suspect fired about five shots before fleeing the scene, according to the incident report. Police found three 9mm shell casings near the scene. The 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital and was in stable condition. Police have not shared an update on the toddler's condition.

Wright was arrested in connection with the shooting on Aug. 19, alongside his girlfriend. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was searched. Police said they found a gun on her that belonged to the rapper. He was interviewed and booked into Fulton County Jail. Police also released body camera footage of the arrest on Facebook.

Wright was charged with 12 counts, including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and gang-related charges. Police have not said how Wright is connected to the shooting and the victims, or why he was pulled over on Aug. 19. His charges include three listed in Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act "with the intent to gain membership or increase his status in a criminal street gang," according to jail records.

The rapper is signed to Lil Baby's 4PF record label and released two albums in 2020. He denied his involvement with the shooting in a since-expired Instagram Story post, reports Complex. "I'm innocent the news is not always right don't bash me because of allegations," Wright wrote. He has over 228,000 followers on Instagram and 74,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.