Rapper Big Mota in Critical Condition After Shooting

Memphis-based rapper Big Mota is in critical condition following a shooting that left one person dead. At this time, details of the incident are unclear, but Memphis Police said, per WREG, they responded to a shooting in the city's Oakhaven section at around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Oct. 26. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a dark-colored vehicle that was shot more than a dozen times. One of the victims, identified as the rapper, was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. A second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the shooting at this time, and there is currently no information on the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. Further details, including the events that led to the shooting, are unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Amid news of the shooting, reports have surfaced online that Big Mota was tragically killed, with several fans sharing tributes to the rapper. However, according to the latest update from Memphis police, Big Mota is in the hospital in critical condition. There have been no further updates regarding his condition.

Big Mota is a well-known figure in the Memphis rap scene. The musician first drew attention with the release of his mixtape "Mota This, Mota That!" According to AllHipHop, Big Mota has since gone on to collaborate with the likes of Snootie Wild, Kevin Gates, and more. Speaking to WREG, one of the rapper's friends said, "Ain't nothing I can say bad about him. But in this city, if you get some type of shine on you, man, they going to hate on you. Somebody is going to come at you some kind of way, one way or another."

The shooting involving Big Mota marks just the latest example of violence to impact Memphi's rap and hip hop scene. In August, Blac Youngsta's brother, Tomanuel Benson, was shot and killed at a Memphis gas station. Randy Ewing was named the suspect by police, with U.S. Marshals in September offering a $5K reward to whoever can locate Ewing or provide information crucial to his arrest. In November 2021, rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot while visiting a local cookie shop, Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, in Memphis. The rapper was approached by two suspects, who fatally shot him before fleeing the scene. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were later arrested on first degree murder charges.