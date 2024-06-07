Pennsylvania-based rapper Lil Skies was arrested last month after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident. Just weeks before his scheduled performance at the Summer Smash Festival in Illinois on June 15, the "Red Roses" rapper, real name Kimetrius Foose, was arrested in Chambersburg, Franklin County, Pennsylvania on Monday, May 20 after he "was involved in a vehicle accident and failed to stop to exchange information with the other driver," according to the Chambersburg Police Department's website.

Foose faces a charge of "accidents involving damage to attended vehicle." Further information about the incident and Foose's arrest are unavailable at this time. According to XXL, an inmate record from the Franklin County Jail showed the musician had been released, but details regarding his bail conditions were not disclosed. Foose has not publicly addressed his arrest at this time.

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Foose's arrest came just ahead of his upcoming performance at the Summer Smash Festival, an annual Midwest hip hop music festival. The rapper is scheduled to perform on Saturday, June 15 alongside artists including Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, 2Rare, Rich Amiri, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more. It does not appear that his arrest has impacted his performance.

Foose rose to stardom during the Soundcloud era, entering the rap world under the name Lil Skies in homage to his father, Michael Burton Jr., a rapper previously known as Dark Skies before he changed his rap name to BurntMan. After scoring hits with songs like "Rude" and "Signs of Jealosu," Foose signed with Atlantic Records in 2017. The following year, he dropped his major label mixtape, Life of a Dark Rose, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was followed in 2019 by his debut album, Shelby. Foose has released two more albums since – 2021's Unbothered and 2024's Out Ur Body Music.

According to his YouTube page, Foose is now an independent artist. He has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and 3 million YouTube subscribers. He also boasts approximately 700,000 on X (formerly Twitter).