Rage Against the Machine Bassist Tim Commerford Allegedly Caused Crash That Severely Injured Man

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford, who is in the middle of a divorce battle with his estranged wife, is also being sued over his alleged role in a car accident in April.

Motorcyclist Alec Chaice claims he was struck by a vehicle driven by Commerford on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles on April 24, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Chaice claims Commerford was driving next to him when he crashed into Chaice’s motorcycle.

The Blast reports that Chaice needed lumbar spinal surgery and a nerve root block procedure. He also has a six-inch scar on his back from the accident. In total, his medical bills cost $65,000, Chaice claims.

Chaice is suing Commerford for the cost of his medical expenses, as well as damage to property, economic loss and interest.

Commerford has not commented on the lawsuit yet.

The musician, 50, is also in court due to his divorce from estranged wife Aleece Commerford, who filed for divorce on Nov. 28. Two days later, Commerford filed for a domestic violence prevention restraining order against Aleece, claiming he was left bloodied and injured after she arrived “uninvited and unannounced” at a home he was stating at, according to The Blast. Commerford also accused Aleece of slamming her vehicle into the garage door to get access to the home and attacking the person who owns the residence.

Police later arrested Allece at her home.

Commerford was granted the restraining order, with Aleece ordered to stay 100 yards away from him and to not “disparage” him in front of their two sons, Zavier and Quentin.

In her divorce filing, Aleece listed Nov. 27 as the date of their separation. She is seeking physical custody of their children and spousal support. The two married in 2001.

Commerford confirmed the divorce in a statement to PEOPLE.

“After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce,” the statement read. “This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration. I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys. Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time.”

Commerford was a member of Rage Against the Machine and recently reunited with bandmates Tom Morello and Brad Wilk as Prophets of Rage. The supergroup also includes Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Cypress Hill’s B-Real and DJ Lord. He also played with Audioslave, Future User and WAKRAT.

