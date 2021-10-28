R. Kelly’s Conviction: All the Latest Updates

By now, the world is aware that R. Kelly was recently found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in Brooklyn, NY. The disgraced R&B singer’s trial lasted several weeks, with dozens of former employees, enablers, witnesses, and accusers detailing over 30 years of Kelly’s predatory behavior of young girls, women, and boys. Kelly is accused of manipulation and brainwashing, as well as sexual, physical, emotional, and financial abuse of his victims. Though Kelly claims he is innocent, a jury found otherwise.

The prosecution is happy with the outcome of the case. Many credit the Dream Hampton produced Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly for spearheading Kelly bringing brought to trial. Here are some of the key updates in Kelly’s latest case.

R. Kelly’s rules for his victims

As detailed in the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, victims testified that they were made to follow strict rules during their time with Kelly. Per testimony, women were expected to knock before entering each room, request to eat and bathe, refer to Kelly as “daddy,” and not make any eye contact with nor communicate with men. They were also allegedly not allowed to communicate with one another, despite living in the same home, without Kelly’s permission.

Why some victims took so long to come forward

According to a report from the New York Times, Kelly coerced his victims to write statements in his favor that he intended to use against him in case they ever came forward with allegations of abuse.

Per Ryan Chabot, the lead federal investigator in the case against Kelly, investigators discovered FedEx folders labeled “Old Messages,” with dozens of letters painting Kelly in a good light. Others had letters containing messages of extortion from victims alleging their parents wanted money from the singer.

In one letter, the 17-year-old victim called Kelly a “great man,” adding “At the age of 17 I never had sex with Robert Kelly.” Kelly also reportedly made threats to his victims and recorded all sexual encounters to use against them in the future, some without their knowledge.

His lawyers promise to appeal

Kelly and his team maintain his innocence and have vowed to appeal. “Of course we are disappointed in the verdict,” one of Kelly’s lawyer, Deveraux L. Cannick, said. “I am even more disappointed in the prosecution for bringing this case,” adding, “replete with inconsistencies.”

R. Kelly is set to stand trial in Chicago, IL next

Kelly’s legal team is prepping for yet another case. In August, he is set to stand trial in his hometown of Chicago for child pornography, which also features two alleged co-conspirators. Kelly also faces charges for sex crimes in Missouri, Georgia, and Florida.

He will be sentenced in May 2022

Kelly will be sentenced in May 2022. He faces a minimum of 10 years to life without parole.