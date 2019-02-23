R. Kelly Thinks He Can’t Get a Fair Trial Due to ‘Surviving’ TV Show

R. Kelly reportedly believes Lifetime’s documentary series Surviving R. Kelly will make it impossible to get a fair trial, especially in Chicago, where he was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse.

Sources close to the R&B singer told TMZ he thinks the aftermath of the three-night series, which aired early last month, will make it difficult to find jurors who have not already made their mind about him.

“There isn’t a person in Cook County who hasn’t heard all the hateful things said about him,” one source told the site.

Kelly is convinced that even if his attorneys present evidence to prove his innocence, the jury will still convict him. TMZ‘s sources said Kelly “has been in a depressed meltdown for days.”

TMZ previously reported that Kelly was suffering “panic attacks severe enough to require medical attention” after Surviving R. Kelly aired.

The series aired on Lifetime from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 and was one of the highest-rated shows on the channel in years. The series covered the allegations of sexual abuse against minors Kelly has faced for more than two decades, including interviews with women who accused Kelly of running a “sex cult.”

Kelly has long denied the allegations, but the series sparked outrage online, even among musicians. Days after it aired, Sony Music dropped Kelly.

On Friday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class two felony. The indictment came after a grand jury was called to investigate an alleged sex tape involving Kelly and a 14-year-old girl that attorney Michael Avenatti gave authorities.

CNN reported that its reporters saw the take, which runs more than 42 minutes. Avenatti said the tape “leaves no question as

to whether R. Kelly is guilty of multiple sexual, illegal acts against a 14-year-old girl” and praised Foxx’s investigation as “very thorough… dedicated and methodical.”

In the indictment, prosecutors detailed the alleged sexual abuse of four victims between 1998 and 2000. At least three were minors between 13 and 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, prosecutors said.

Kelly turned himself in to police Friday night and is expected to be in court Saturday morning, reports CNN. The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s arraignment is scheduled for March 8.

“I think all the women are lying,” Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Friday. “Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges — one by one if it has to be.”

This is the first time Kelly is facing charges since 2002, when he was arrested for child pornography. That case finally went to trial in 2008, and ended with Kelly being acquitted after the jury found the identity of a girl in a sex tape with Kelly was inconclusive.

Photo credit: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images