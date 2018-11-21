Pusha-T Concert Brawl Leaves 1 in Critical Condition After Stabbing

A brawl at a recent Pusha-T concert has left one man in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

According to PEOPLE, the concert took place at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Tuesday night, and the as-yet-unidentified man was injured after a number of audience members began to fight.

He was reportedly treated for a number of “very serious stab wounds,” and required surgery. At this time his condition is listed as being “critical,” and the alleged culprits are being investigated by police.

The brawl began with audience members throwing drinks on-stage at Pusha T and then bum-rushing the stage. Pusha T left the stage and then security began fighting with aggressive audience members.

Rapper Pusha T was attacked on stage at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall tonight. He accused Drake of paying people to throw beer at him pic.twitter.com/tvf3Rb2Hss — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) November 21, 2018

Pusha T later returned to the stage to accuse rapper Drake — who is a Toronto native — of orchestrating the attack on him, though there is currently no evidence to prove this is accurate.

“This n— paid some n— to throw beer. What the f— is that?” Pusha claimed, per video of his performance that surfaced online. “Y’all know where the f— I’m from? You don’t even know!”

Pusha T then performed the track “Infared,” which is a diss track that he wrote against his Canadian rival.

The feud between Drake and Pusha T actually began years ago when Pusha T released a song and Drake supposedly hit back at him with a line presumed to be directed at Pusha T.

Pusha T then escalated things further when he dropped “Infared” earlier this year, a track that accused Drake of using ghostwriters for his songs. Drake responded with a diss track title “Duppy Freestyle,” and then Pusha T responded yet again with the track “The Story of Adidon.”

This took things personal, as the song claimed Drake had a secret lovechild that he’d been hiding, and that he was a deadbeat dad.

Drake opened up about the feud on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO show The Shop, saying that after that he wrote a diss track in response, but decided not to release it.

“…I got home, listened back to it, and I was like, ‘Man, this is not something I ever want to be remembered for. This is not even a place I necessarily want to go,’ ” Drake admitted.

At this time, reps for Drake and Pusha T do not appear to have responded to requests for comment on Pusha T’s accusations that Drake incited the brawl.