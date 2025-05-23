Prominent Musician Dies After 3 Hospitals Turn Him Away: Passing of Dada KD Confirmed

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Dada KD, known for hits like “Fatia Fata Nkrumah” and “Odo Mu Anigye,” has died. He was 56.

The musician, real name Dada Kweku Duah, passed away the afternoon of Friday, May 16 after he fell ill and was turned away from three separate hospitals, according to Adom Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the musician’s cause of death is unknown at this time, his manager, Clarence Kenneth Ekow Peterson (aka King Pee), said during an appearance on Adom FM morning news that Dada KD complained of mild malaria symptoms earlier in the day. Although he initially remained stable, his condition suddenly worsened, his manager previously stating that he became inactive and could no longer talk, per myjoyonline.com. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was turned away. Dada KD was reportedly turned away from a total of three hospitals due to a shortage of doctors before he was finally admitted to a facility in Gbawe, where he was placed on oxygen support and passed away shortly after.

“We did everything we could,” Peterson said. “He was strong in the morning, but things changed so quickly. Sadly, he couldn’t survive.”

Regarded as a highlife music legend, Dad KD’s interest in music sparked during his childhood, and by the time he was 15, he was already a musical instrumentalist and played in church, according to Ghana Web. He decided to pursue a career in music after completing his secondary school education, and though he was considered too young to join any bands, he talents eventually caught the attention of Michael Osei Agyemang.

Dada KD went on to release his debut album, Honey Love, and followed it with numerous other over the years, including Adi Nye Wop, Eden na megyee, Somgye, Ebeboawo, and Obiara Se Eye. He earned hits with songs like “Fatia Fata Nkrumah,” “Odo Mu Anigye,” “Ene Me Nye,” “Yebeye Yen Ho Fi,” “So Mu Gye,” and “Obiaa Se Eye.” He also earned numerous awards throughout his career, winning Best Male Vocal at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards UK. His passing came just before his scheduled performance in London on this Sunday.

Following Dada KD’s passing, the musician’s family announced that a week-long period of observance has been scheduled for Saturday, June 21. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of the late musician and celebrate his life at the East Legon Executive Club House in Accra.