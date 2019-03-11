Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint’s Cause of Death Revealed

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s cause of death has been officially revealed by a U.K. coroner’s office.

According to Us Weekly, coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe issued an update on the case, confirmed that the singer died by hanging himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious,” she added, then going on to say that the case will remain open until the toxicology reports are finished being compiled

Flint’s death was revealed last week, with his bandmates taking to Instagram to share a photo of the singer and write in the caption, “The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, f—in angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.”

Many of the band’s followers have since commented on the post, with one fan writing, “So sad about this and so sorry for dear Keith bless him. A true legend. My condolences to you all. He’ll be missed forever.”

“Sad, very sad. Thank you Keith, for all the energy and motivation you have given. Rest in Peace. My Condolences to the relatives,” another person commented.

“I listened to the prodigy for over a decade ever since I was like 4. No one else I would listen too. And even though I haven’t listened to them for a long time some of my best memories were from being little and blasting, no good start the dance, out of space, and the whole of the invaders must die over and over,” someone else wrote.

In the wake of Flint’s death, The Prodigy issued another statement on the tragic news, and revealed that the band has canceled all upcoming concerts for the time being.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time,” the statement read.

“Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect,” the statement added

Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect.

TheProdigyHQ pic.twitter.com/qxRiHYIPME — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 5, 2019

Flint was 49 years old at the time of his death. There is currently no word on when or if a public memorial will take place.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).