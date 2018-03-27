Prince Toxicology Report Aggravates Twitter: ‘Let Him Rest in Peace’

Prince fans say let the legend rest in peace.

After the results of an additional toxicology report on the pop icon’s 2016 death were released Monday, concluding Prince had “extremely high levels” of fentanyl in his body at the time of his death, his fans wonder why the news made headlines at all.

Fans on Twitter responded to reports of the high fentanyl levels with indifference and a wish that the “Purple Rain” singer could be remembered for his musical career instead of his untimely death.

.@AP I am correcting your headline:

Musicology report obtained by AP shows “exceedingly high” levels of “funky” in Prince’s body when he died.

Dude was a genius, let him rest in peace. — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) March 26, 2018

Let this genius rest in peace please pic.twitter.com/vpuJuKtEJr — JC in CanGully (@JC_in_Calgary) March 27, 2018

Please let him rest in peace. — Donna Boyd (@donnadiane1970) March 27, 2018

They need to let this man Rest In Peace. #Prince — Crystal Lewis (@Crys_lewis) March 27, 2018

Mercy! Look here, you cannot steal or erase our memories of Prince. Even if you find traces of that Russian nerve gas, he will still be the icon and exceptionally gifted and talented human being we knew. Play that 1981 tune “controversy” — Martin Thesage (@Zemi66) March 27, 2018

The drug was determined to be the cause of an overdose after an initial autopsy report following his April 2016 death.

The AP reached out to medical experts not tied to the Prince investigation with the results of the toxicology report, who responded by saying the numbers leave no doubt about how the 57-year-old singer died.

“The amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl patches,” Dr. Lewis Nelson said. As chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dr. Nelson could confidently conquer that the fentanyl concentrations were “a pretty clear smoking gun.”

Prince’s blood was found to have 67.9 micrograms of concentrated fentanyl per liter and 450 micrograms per kilogram in his liver. The report claims fatalities have been documented with people having blood levels just 58 micrograms per liter and 69 micrograms per kilogram in the liver, so Prince was clearly way over both numbers at the time of his death.

Search warrants from Prince’s death at his Paisley Park mansion were released about a year after the fact, and showed numerous pills testing positive for fentanyl were found around the house.

The surviving family members of the “Purple Rain” singer filed a legal motion back in February to investigate “whether to commence a wrongful death action.”

However, the request for investigator’s findings was denied by the Carver County Office. The lead prosecutor in the county’s investigation said in a statement last week that he was reviewing the authorities’ reports and would decide “in the near future” whether to charge anyone with a wrongful death lawsuit.