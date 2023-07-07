Pregnant Rockstar Hospitalized After Collapsing

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, who has been juggling both her duties as a lead singer of the band as well as her solo obligations while pregnant, has announced that she is dropping out of their immediate tour schedule. She cited fatigue as a primary reason for her decision, revealing that she was actually hospitalized after collapsing during a recent performance in Finland, according to Loudwire. The decision affects Jansen's solo shows on July 6 and 8. In a statement, she explained fatigue had been a problem for some time and even led to Nightwish pulling out of their performance in Oslo last month on June 22. According to the singer, after finding out that her unborn child is healthy and that she has no serious illnesses, she decided to focus on rest and recovery to ensure her child's and her own health during the remainder of her pregnancy.

Jansen posted a lengthy statement on Twitter explaining her move: "With great regret, I have to cancel my shows on the 6th and 8th of July. The reason is that my health is not good enough to responsibly perform the shows. I became exhausted after my last show with Nightwish in Finland. So much so that I collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, the doctors determined that my baby is healthy and I don't have any serious illnesses." "However, I was so fatigued that continuing to work is no longer an option," she wrote. "The show with Nightwish in Oslo had to be canceled as a result of this. That was 3 weeks ago. I had hoped that I would be able to rebuild enough energy to still perform those wonderful solo shows in the Netherlands. But unfortunately, that's not the case." Jansen continued, "To ensure the health of both myself and my unborn baby, I need to rest and focus entirely on my recovery and the final phase of my pregnancy.Canceling a show breaks my heart! It's a decision I definitely don't take lightly. But I hope to welcome you back to one of my shows in the near future! In good health. For now, I will temporarily bid farewell to the public stage and promise to take good care of myself and my little one."

Dear everyone,



A live version of "The Phantom of the Opera" was released by Nightwish earlier this year, and they are currently touring to support Human II: Nature. It was announced in April that these would be the band's last live shows, as they would not tour in support of their next album, due to be released in 2024. "The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band. Be assured that we still love working together, and this decision has nothing to do with Floor's pregnancy or our other individual projects," the group said in a joint statement. There has been no official announcement about the debut album's release date, but the band has revealed that there will be 12 songs, three of which will feature music videos. In terms of Jansen, she was playing shows in support of her Paragon solo set.