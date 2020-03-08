Post Malone Fans Share Positive Clip of the Rapper in Wake Recent Concerns

Post Malone fans are sharing “wholesome” videos of the rapper doing well amid concerns about his health. Some fans have been posting their fears about Malone’s well-being, saying that he has been hitting the drugs and alcohol too hard on his recent tour stops. Those closest to him say that he is doing just fine.

Malone is playing shows all over the U.S. on his Runaway Tour, and he has been having a good time. Some fans think it has been too good, as they feel videos of Malone stumbling, slurring or even making strange expressions are evidence of a cry for help from the rapper.

Malone said that these worries are unwarranted, and that he is feeling great. Some fans agree, sharing recent videos and pictures of Malone looking happy and healthy on the road.

saw post malone slander on the tl this morning so heres a wholesome vid to combat the hatepic.twitter.com/ImZdiEONxi — Music, Memes & Everything In Between (@topchartsmemes) March 7, 2020

One such video showed Malone grinning and singing along to “Hey There Delilah” with a crowd of friends, apparently taken on a cell phone. A similar one showed him singing along to “Tongue Tied” by Grouplove, not missing a single word despite the drink in his hand.

Still, fans argued about the timeline of those clips, saying they were older than the recent concert videos. Others claimed that Malone did not need to act depressed all the time for them to be concerned about the videos they had seen.

Malone himself assured fans that he was doing well on Friday, during a concert in Memphis, Tennessee. The rapper sat that he was “here to play you all some s—ty music and get f—ed up while we do it.”

This is the post malone that we all know & love pic.twitter.com/ufeHkIfdqI — luis🕺🏻 (@luissaldariaga) March 7, 2020

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” he said, in videos taken from the crowd and shared online. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic,” he concluded.

Fans were especially concerned about Malone given the recent rash of deaths among young rappers and rock stars over the last few years. They referenced the passing of Juice WRLD back in December, which was allegedly caused by a drug overdose. They noted that people seemed to have missed the warning signs back then, and they did not want to see it happen again.

Post Malone addresses the concerns about his health. pic.twitter.com/kysN6F91h3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 8, 2020

Others say that Malone’s antics are just a part of his stage presence, and he seems to agree. The rapper has tour dates scheduled through June in the U.S. and will then travel to Europe for more performances there over the summer.